Trump signs trade deal with Mexico and Canada
- 30 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
US President Donald Trump and leaders from Canada and Mexico have signed the successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).
The revised deal has been renamed as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.
Renegotiating Nafta was a key pledge of Mr Trump's 2016 White House campaign. The US President claimed it "changes the trade landscape forever".
USMCA will govern a trillion dollars worth of trade between the countries.
said at the signing ceremony