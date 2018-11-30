Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The revised deal has been renamed as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

US President Donald Trump and leaders from Canada and Mexico have signed the successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

The revised deal has been renamed as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

Renegotiating Nafta was a key pledge of Mr Trump's 2016 White House campaign. The US President claimed it "changes the trade landscape forever".

USMCA will govern a trillion dollars worth of trade between the countries.

