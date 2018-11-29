Image copyright Glyn Baker / Geograph

The owner of shopping centres such as Lakeside in Essex and Gateshead's Metrocentre has seen its shares plunge after a takeover bid was abandoned.

Shares in Intu, which owns 18 centres, including the Trafford Centre, sank 38% after a consortium led by Peel Group dropped a £2.8bn takeover plan.

The consortium blamed economic uncertainty and market volatility.

It is the second time this year Intu has been jilted. In April, Hammerson abandoned a bid of £3.4bn.

The consortium is made up of three companies - the Peel Group, Saudi Arabian firm Olayan and Canada's Brookfield Property.

Intu said that "given the uncertainty around current macroeconomic conditions and the potential near-term volatility across markets", the consortium could not continue with an offer within the timescale set out by stock market takeover rules.

John Whittaker, the chairman of the Peel Group, said: "We remain fully committed to Intu Properties as a long-term strategic shareholder, as demonstrated by our participation in the consortium's possible offer."

Intu said it would continue investing in its shopping centres, but would be paying lower dividends to investors in the short term.

The company said it expected full-year growth in net rental income of between zero and 1% assuming there are "no further material tenant failures", which it says have hit growth by some 1.5% over the year.

Mr Whittaker said there was a "key role" for physical retail, despite a spate of recent closures of some of the best-known names in retailing.

Earlier this month, Mike Ashley, whose Sports Direct company recently took over House of Fraser, said he would close four House of Fraser stores in Intu shopping centres after failing to agree a deal to cut rents for the shops.

Intu's UK shopping centres