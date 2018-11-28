Image copyright 118 118 Image caption 118 118 is the most popular directory inquiry service

The price of a call to directory enquiries will be capped at £3.65 for 90 seconds.

Phone industry regulator Ofcom says it is responding to a "steep" rise in prices.

The most popular service, 118 118, charges £11.23 for a 90 second call, the regulator said.

The number of calls being made to 118 services has been falling by 40% a year, but more than a million people a year still use the service.

Many of those using 118 services are elderly, Ofcom said.

People aged over 65 are four times more likely to call 118 numbers than those aged between 16 and 34. They are also "significantly" less likely to have internet access, meaning they cannot search for a number online.

"Directory enquiry prices have risen in recent years, and callers are paying much more than they expect. Our evidence shows this is hurting people, with some struggling to pay their bills," said Jane Rumble, Ofcom's director of consumer policy.

The regulator found that some providers are charging almost £20 for a 90-second call.

Although there are cheaper services, customers tend to call the numbers they can most easily remember, Ofcom's study found.

The cost of 90-second calls to 118 numbers

118 004 Telecom2 £19.98

118 118 TNUK £11.23

118212 Maureen £11.23

118247 Yell £6.88

118 500 BT £3.10

118 402 O2 £1.13

118 855 Post Office £1.00

Source: Ofcom

The 118 numbers were introduced in 2003 when the directory enquiry market was opened up by the regulator.

There has been a dramatic decrease in the number of people using the services in recent years.

Ofcom said that in the third quarter of 2017, about 7.1 million people called 118 numbers, but by the second quarter of 2017 that figure had fallen to 1.95 million.

Almost two thirds of those calling a 118 service have no idea how much it costs, the regulator found.

About a quarter of 118 customers say they have no internet connection, Ofcom added.

The £3.65 price cap brings prices back to 2012 levels, it said.

"It's about time that this horrendous ripping off of customers was brought to an end. The new price cap will go a long way in protecting consumers from astronomical fees, and is part of a series of measures we have worked with Ofcom on to secure a better deal for consumers," said Margot James, the digital minister.

