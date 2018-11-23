Image copyright PA

Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury's have cut the price of petrol and diesel, as wholesale fuel prices continue to fall.

The cuts were led by Asda which cut the price of petrol by 1p per litre and diesel by 2p per litre. Morrisons and Sainsbury's then matched that move.

It means that Asda is charging £1.19 per litre for petrol and £1.30 per litre for diesel.

Supermarkets have been criticised by motoring groups for not cutting fuel prices faster.

"While this is obviously good news, it's disappointing that it has not come sooner as the wholesale price of petrol has been falling for weeks," said RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams.

Cheaper oil

Asda fuel buyer Dave Tyrer said: "Further decreases in the wholesale market mean we are able to reduce our prices again, with Asda's unleaded price dropped by up to 9p per litre since the end of October."

There could be further cuts ahead, as crude oil prices, which help determine the price of fuel, have been falling.

Earlier on Friday, the price of Brent Crude dropped below $60 a barrel for the first time since October 2017, trading as low as $59.44 a barrel.