Japanese authorities have extended Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's detention by 10 days, according to local media reports.

It follows his arrest on Monday after allegations of financial misconduct.

Prosecutors had 48 hours after the arrest to press charges, release him or extend his custody.

Mr Ghosn is alleged to have used company assets for personal use and under-reported his salary by about five billion yen ($44.5m).

In addition to his Nissan post, Mr Ghosn is also chairman and chief executive of Renault and chairman of Mitsubishi Motors.

Following an emergency board meeting on Tuesday, Renault said Mr Ghosn would remain as its chairman and chief executive.

It appointed a temporary deputy chief executive to take over the running of the French car firm.

Nissan and Mitsubishi are both preparing to remove him from his posts.