Media giant Condé Nast has said it will stop printing monthly editions of its 80-year-old Glamour magazine in the US and move entirely online.

Editor in chief Samantha Barry said the fashion and lifestyle magazine would target audiences "on the platforms they frequent most".

The magazine will print a "collectible, glossy" issue twice a year.

The print media industry globally faces dwindling advertising sales and tough competition from online publications.

Last year, the UK edition of Glamour also said it was going "digital first".

A spokesperson told the BBC then that the publication was taking its lead from its readers, largely women aged 20 to 54.

'Doubling down on digital'

The last monthly publication of Glamour in the US will be its January 2019 edition.

The magazine said it was "doubling down on digital, expanding video and social storytelling with new and ambitious projects".

Barry, who became editor in chief last January, said: "Our storytelling and service will continue to reach Glamour's audience on the platforms they frequent most - which means we're going to use print the way our audiences do - to celebrate big moments with ambitious special issues rather than on a monthly basis."

Condé Nast, which publishes a host of magazines including Vogue and GQ, has also shut down its regular print publications of Self magazine and Teen Vogue.

The US group, owned by Advance Publications, lost around $120m (£93.8m) last year, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The firm plans to continue publishing print editions of several other magazines, however, including Vogue, Vanity Fair, Wired and the New Yorker, said American entertainment trade magazine, Variety.