Berketex Bride in administration

Image copyright Berketex Bride

Bridal store Berketex Bride has announced that it has ceased trading and gone into administration.

The firm said its 13 outlets in the UK and one in Dublin would be closed from Tuesday and would not reopen.

It has been in existence for more than 50 years selling wedding dresses, bridesmaids' dresses and other accessories.

The company said its director wished to express his "sincere apologies for the abrupt closure of the store".

Insolvency practitioners Wilson Field, who have been instructed to assist the company, said they appreciated that the closure would be "distressing" for customers and would deal with individual queries as quickly as possible.

Anyone who has purchased items that have not yet been received should telephone 0114 3491388.

