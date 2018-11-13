UK unemployment edges higher

Image copyright Getty Images

UK unemployment rose by 21,000 in the three months to September to 1.38 million, according to official Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.1% from 4.0%.

Wages, excluding bonuses, grew by 3.2% in the same three-month period.

ONS senior statistician Matt Hughes said: "The labour market is little changed on the previous three months, though still stronger than it was at this time last year."

"With faster wage growth and more subdued inflation, real earnings have picked up noticeably in the last few months. However, real wage growth is below the level seen in 2015, and real wages have not yet returned to their 2008 levels," he added.

"The recent uptick in British nationals in work and the decline in workers from the so-called 'A8' eastern European countries both seem to be accelerating."

