Marks and Spencer sales continue to fall

Marks and Spencer has reported falling clothing and food sales and has warned that it sees little improvement in sales this year.

Overall like-for-like sales, which strip out store openings, were down 2.2% for the six months to the end of September.

Like-for-like food sales fell 2.9% and clothing and home sales slid 1.1%.

M&S warned trading conditions for the remainder of the financial year will remain "challenging".

"We are expecting little improvement in sales trajectory," the firm said.

M&S chief executive, Steve Rowe, told the BBC's Today programme that food was "trading behind our expectations", but the retailer was "re-shaping" its business, with prices lowered on hundreds of food items.

"What we are doing is making sure we protect the magic of M&S," he said.

However, he said M&S was "continuing to review" its store closure programme and did not rule out further closures, especially as one-third of its business would be online in future.

In all, M&S plans to close 100 shops by 2022, as announced in May. It says the turnaround is "vital" for its future.