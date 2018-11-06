Energy price cap to start on 1 January

Image copyright Getty Images

The new energy price cap will come into force on 1 January, saving customers between an estimated £76 and £120 a year on gas and electricity bills.

Regulator Ofgem has set the final level of the cap at £1,137 a year for a typical dual fuel customer paying their bill by direct debit.

It means suppliers will have to cut the price of their default tariffs to the level of the cap or below it.

The cap will be updated in April and October every year.