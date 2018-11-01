Patisserie Valerie rescue plan backed

Image copyright Getty Images

Shareholders in the owner of struggling cafe chain Patisserie Valerie have backed a plan to issue £15m of new shares to private investors.

More than 99% of Patisserie Holding's shareholders voted in favour at an emergency general meeting.

However, investors in the 206-store chain also vented their anger, haranguing chairman Luke Johnson.

They felt cheated that new investors are getting a share of the company at a knock-down price.

Mr Johnson was forced to lend Patisserie Holdings £20m of his own money to prevent its collapse after directors said it required an immediate cash injection.

He said on Thursday that the firm had been "three hours from going into bankruptcy", adding that he would be reducing his other commitments to focus on rescuing Patisserie Valerie.

The chain is still fighting for survival after revealing last month it had uncovered "significant, and potentially fraudulent, accounting irregularities". Trading in the company's shares has been temporarily halted.

Finance director Chris Marsh is the subject of a criminal investigation.

Mr Marsh was suspended when the problems were discovered, and he resigned from his position on 26 October.

Patisserie Holdings