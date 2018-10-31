Image copyright Getty Images

Sales of Jaguar Land Rover cars have fallen sharply, taking the firm into a loss for the three months to the end of September.

The firm blamed lower sales in China for the decline, as well as uncertainty in Europe over diesel and Brexit.

Jaguar made a pre-tax loss of £90m for the quarter, compared to a profit for the same period a year ago.

JLR said as a result, it was launching a "far-reaching" cost-cutting programme to improve profitability.