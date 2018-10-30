Image copyright Getty Images

The Budget has been branded "a bit of a gamble" by a respected economic research group.

The chancellor was able to promise more spending in his budget after forecasts for tax collection were raised, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said.

But those forecasts could easily change for the worse, leaving the chancellor in a tight spot, the IFS said.

The IFS also warned that many public services will continue to feel squeezed for some time to come.

"This is no bonanza," said Paul Johnson, the director of the IFS.

"If I were a prison governor, a local authority chief executive or a head teacher, I would struggle to find much to celebrate. I would be preparing for more difficult years ahead."

Health spending is the exception, with £20bn extra funding promised to help the NHS and pay for mental health services.

Speaking to the Today Programme earlier, the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, defended his spending decisions. He said that taken as a whole, other departments would see their spending rising in line with inflation.

The chancellor bases his Budget on figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility. This year it revised up its forecasts for tax income, which was an unexpected windfall for the government.

However, the IFS warned: "Yesterday's Budget was a bit of a gamble.

"What the OBR gives this year, it can easily take away again next year. If it does, then the chancellor will have painted himself into a bit of a corner."

To get himself out of that corner, the chancellor would have to raise taxes, or more likely, continue to borrow money, the IFS said.