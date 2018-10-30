Wagamama sold to Frankie & Benny's owner
- 30 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Restaurant Group, the owners of the Frankie & Benny and Garfunkel's restaurant chains, has struck a deal to buy Asian-themed chain Wagamama.
The deal values the business, which opened its first restaurant in central London in 1992, at £559m.
Restaurant Group said Wagamama had "consistently and significantly outperformed its core UK market".
It plans to expand the chain, which it says is well placed to capitalise on the trend for healthy eating.