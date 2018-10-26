Asda considering up to 2,500 job cuts

Image copyright Reuters

Supermarket giant Asda is to begin consultations with staff on changes that could mean up to 2,500 job cuts.

An Asda representative said the firm needed to consider changing employees' roles and working hours.

The spokesperson added that the proposed changes would allow Asda to do a better job for its customers.

Asda, which has been owned by US retail giant Walmart since 1999, has agreed to be taken over by larger rival Sainsbury's.

The proposed merger is the subject of an inquiry by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).