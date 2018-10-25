Google sacks dozens over sexual harassment
Google says it has sacked 48 people including 13 senior managers over sexual harassment claims in the past two years.
In a letter to employees, CEO Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was taking a "hard line" on inappropriate conduct.
The letter was in response to a New York Times report that Android creator Andy Rubin received a $90m exit package despite facing misconduct allegations.
A spokesman for Mr Rubin denied the allegations, the newspaper said.
Mr Rubin left the company in 2014. He was given what the paper described as a "hero's farewell".
The letter said Google was "dead serious" about providing a "safe and inclusive workplace".
"We want to assure you that we review every single complaint about sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct, we investigate and we take action," it continued.