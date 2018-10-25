Image copyright Reuters

Google says it has sacked 48 people including 13 senior managers over sexual harassment claims in the past two years.

In a letter to employees, CEO Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was taking a "hard line" on inappropriate conduct.

The letter was in response to a New York Times report that Android creator Andy Rubin received a $90m exit package despite facing misconduct allegations.

A spokesman for Mr Rubin denied the allegations, the newspaper said.

Mr Rubin left the company in 2014. He was given what the paper described as a "hero's farewell".

The letter said Google was "dead serious" about providing a "safe and inclusive workplace".

"We want to assure you that we review every single complaint about sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct, we investigate and we take action," it continued.