Sir Philip Green named as man facing harassment claims
- 25 October 2018
Retail billionaire Sir Philip Green has been named in Parliament as the businessman accused of sexual harassment.
Lord Peter Hain, who identified him in the Lords, said it was his duty to name him given the "serious and repeated" nature of the allegations.
On Tuesday the Telegraph ran an article accusing an unnamed businessman of racial and sexual abuse of staff.
A legal injunction prevented the Telegraph from publishing his identity.