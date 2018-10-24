Business

Sharp falls wipe out Wall Street's 2018 gains

Traders work the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on October 24, 2018 in New York Image copyright Getty Images

Wall Street fell sharply on Wednesday, erasing the gains posted this year for two of the three main indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 2.4% to 24,583.4 points, while the S&P 500 plunged 3.1% to 2,656.1 points.

The losses pushed the two indices into negative territory for the year.

The Nasdaq also fell more than 4.4% to 7,108.4 points amid concerns about weak corporate profits, trade tensions and other uncertainties.

That was the biggest one-day fall for the technology-focused index since August 2011.

The Dow, meanwhile, is on track for its worst month since May 2010.