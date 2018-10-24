Image copyright Getty Images

Wall Street fell sharply on Wednesday, erasing the gains posted this year for two of the three main indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 2.4% to 24,583.4 points, while the S&P 500 plunged 3.1% to 2,656.1 points.

The losses pushed the two indices into negative territory for the year.

The Nasdaq also fell more than 4.4% to 7,108.4 points amid concerns about weak corporate profits, trade tensions and other uncertainties.

That was the biggest one-day fall for the technology-focused index since August 2011.

The Dow, meanwhile, is on track for its worst month since May 2010.