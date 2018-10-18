UK retail sales in steepest drop since March
- 18 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
UK retail sales saw their biggest drop in six months in September as customers spent less on food, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.
Sales fell by 0.8% from August, while annual growth slowed to 3% from 3.4%.
Rhian Murphy, head of retail sales at the ONS, said sales continued to grow in the quarter to September, boosted by online shopping and sales of jewellery.
"This was despite a stark slowdown in food sales in September, following a bumper summer," she said.