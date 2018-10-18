Image copyright Getty Images

UK retail sales saw their biggest drop in six months in September as customers spent less on food, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

Sales fell by 0.8% from August, while annual growth slowed to 3% from 3.4%.

Rhian Murphy, head of retail sales at the ONS, said sales continued to grow in the quarter to September, boosted by online shopping and sales of jewellery.

"This was despite a stark slowdown in food sales in September, following a bumper summer," she said.