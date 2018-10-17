Where are house prices rising the fastest?
House prices are rising the fastest in the East Midlands, increasing by 6.5% in the year to August, according to official statistics.
Wales also showed a significant rise - up by 6.2% over the same period, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
However, a "sustained slowdown" in the south and east of England has pulled back house price growth across the UK.
On average, the typical UK home has risen in value by 3.2% over the year.
This meant the average UK property cost £233,000, according to the ONS.
Prices fell 0.2% in London during the same period, making it the only English region to record a fall.
Richard Snook, senior economist at PwC, said: "The London market has been flat over this period with Brexit-related uncertainty undoubtedly affecting the confidence of buyers and sellers alike."
In Scotland, the average price increased by 4.1% over the year to £153,000. The average price in Northern Ireland rose by 4.4% to £133,000.
A recent report by the UK's biggest mortgage lender, the Halifax, said that fewer homes had been on the market in 2018 than in any year of the past decade.
House-hunters have been left with relatively little choice, which means that prices have still risen as a result.
