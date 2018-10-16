Unilad web publisher bought by LADbible

Image copyright Unilad

The firm that owns viral news website Unilad, which went into administration earlier this month, has been bought by social media group LADbible.

The sale of Bentley Harrington safeguards the jobs of more than 200 people working for the business.

Bentley Harrington collapsed with debts of £6.5m, including owing £1.5m to UK tax authorities.

The Unilad Facebook account has 39 million followers and posts viral videos and news stories.

Joint administrators Andrew Poxon and Andrew Duncan, of Leonard Curtis Business Rescue and Recovery, said in a statement that they had "identified a purchaser and worked with those concerned to deliver a positive outcome for all stakeholders".

LADbible said in a separate statement: "As of today, LADbible Group and Unilad Group are now united under the same roof. This transforms the media landscape worldwide.

"Bringing these brands together makes us the largest social video publisher ever, and a youth media brand to be reckoned with, having over 120 million followers across our social channels. In August alone, our combined videos were viewed 4.5 billion times."

The statements did not disclose the amount paid.

Unilad, which has offices in London and Manchester, was founded in 2010. It was shut down in 2012, but relaunched in 2014 under new owners Liam Harrington and Sam Bentley.

It was named as one of Facebook's most popular pages last year.