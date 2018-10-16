The chief executives of HSBC, Google and Credit Suisse have become the latest people to pull out of a business conference in Saudi Arabia next week.

HSBC's John Flint, Google's Diane Greene and Credit Suisse's Tidjane Thiam will not now go to next week's event, dubbed "Davos in the Desert".

JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday he would not attend.

It follows tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia over Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.

Ford chairman Bill Ford and Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi are among others not attending the Riyadh event.

A page with a list of confirmed speakers has been deleted from the website for the conference, which runs from 23 to 25 October.

Britain and the US are also considering boycotting the event, while others distancing themselves include Sir Richard Branson, who has halted talks over a $1bn Saudi investment in Virgin space firms.