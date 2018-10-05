Image copyright Reuters

Unilever, which makes Marmite and Dove soap, has scrapped its plan to move its headquarters to the Netherlands after growing criticism from investors.

The firm has headquarters in both London and Rotterdam, but announced in March that it planned to have just one HQ located in the Dutch city.

But investors said the move could force UK shareholders to sell their shares.

Unilever said it recognised "the proposal has not received support from a significant group of shareholders".

However, chairman Marijn Dekkers said that the board continued to believe that simplifying Unilever's Anglo-Dutch structure was in the firm's best interests.

"The board will now consider its next steps and will continue to engage with our shareholders," the company said in a statement.

Unilever's current dual-headed structure has existed since 1930, when Dutch margarine firm Unie merged with British soap maker Lever Brothers.

It is one of the biggest firms in the UK's FTSE 100 share index, valued at about £124bn.

Image copyright Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Image caption Ben & Jerry's ice cream is one of Unilever's brands

The company - which also makes Pot Noodle and Ben & Jerry's ice cream - will keep its listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Under UK rules it would not have been eligible to be a member of the FTSE 100 had the proposed change gone through.

This had concerned investors in the company, who were worried the change could spark a sell-off and drive down the share price.

Board changes?

One of the shareholders who had expressed discontent, and who did not want to be named, told the BBC they would now expect to see a "sea change" at board level with non-executive directors leaving.

Aviva Investors said it was "pleased" with Unilever's decision to withdraw its proposal.

Last month, Aviva Investors' chief investment officer David Cumming told the BBC the move could force UK shareholders to sell their shares and offered "no upside".

Earlier this week Peter Rutter, the head of equities at Royal London Asset Management, told the BBC that Unilever's proposal would not benefit its UK clients and that Royal London was going to vote against it.

He said Unilever was looking for "protection" after a failed takeover bid by US food giant Kraft Heinz in 2017.

When Unilever first unveiled its plan in March, some also speculated that it was making the move because of Brexit - claims the firm denied.