Image copyright Getty Images

Energy regulator Ofgem has ordered all 11 of the UK's biggest suppliers to improve the way they deal with customer complaints.

In its complaint handling survey, the regulator said it had "compliance cases" open against four companies over customer dissatisfaction with how they handled complaints.

It has also asked another seven to improve their procedures.

When Ofgem last carried out the survey in 2016 only two firms were named.

Ofgem has opened compliance cases into First Utility, Ovo Energy and Utilita over their poor handling of customer complaints.

It has also expanded a customer service compliance case against ScottishPower to include how they handled complaints.

'Unacceptably low'

During the compliance process Ofgem works with the energy suppliers to achieve improvements. If that does not work the regulator could then open an enforcement case, which could result in the supplier having to pay a fine.

Ofgem has also required all the other domestic suppliers included in its survey - British Gas, Npower, Utility Warehouse, SSE, EDF Energy, E.On and Co-operative Energy - to come up with plans to improve how they deal with complaints.

Dermot Nolan, chief executive of Ofgem, said: "Although the level of satisfaction about complaint handling has increased over the past two years, it is still unacceptably low.

"Some suppliers need to be doing considerably more to get the basics right and provide a service their customers deserve."

Ofgem's customer complaints survey is carried out every two years. This year it found that of more than 3,000 domestic customers who had complained about their energy companies, 32% were satisfied with how their complaint was dealt with, up from 27% in 2016.

But 57% of respondents said they were dissatisfied.

The main causes of their dissatisfaction were the time taken to resolve the issue, not being kept up to date on the progress of the complaint, and suppliers not giving complainants a clear idea of how long the issue will take to be resolved.