Image copyright Getty Images

Holiday firm Thomas Cook has blamed the summer heatwave for a drop in its full-year profit forecast.

"Many customers" had put off booking holidays abroad, instead staying at home in June and July to enjoy the sunshine, it said.

The company said this had led to "higher than usual levels of discounting" in August and September.

It now expects full-year earnings of £280m, below its earlier forecast of around £323m, which it made in July.