Thomas Cook blames heatwave for profit warning
- 24 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Holiday firm Thomas Cook has blamed the summer heatwave for a drop in its full-year profit forecast.
"Many customers" had put off booking holidays abroad, instead staying at home in June and July to enjoy the sunshine, it said.
The company said this had led to "higher than usual levels of discounting" in August and September.
It now expects full-year earnings of £280m, below its earlier forecast of around £323m, which it made in July.