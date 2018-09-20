Barclays customers hit by online glitch

Image copyright Getty Images

Frustrated Barclays customers have been locked out of their online accounts for hours today.

The problem began on Thursday morning and hit the Barclays website and telephone banking.

The bank said it had "technical problems" that it was working to fix and that its mobile phone app was working as normal.

But fed-up customers took to social media to vent their frustration as the outage continued through the day.

A Barclays spokesperson told the BBC: "We're currently experiencing some technical problems.

"We're on it, and as soon as it's fixed we'll let you know."

The bank added that customers would still be able to use Barclays Mobile Banking app to check their balance, make and receive payments.

Customers were told: "You should still be able still make payments to existing payees through mobile banking, however new payees aren't possible at the moment due to the incident."

It also told them: "You can still use your card to make purchases as normal" and "payments into accounts are unaffected by the issues we've faced today".

But one alarmed customer said money had disappeared from his account.

Paul Girling told the BBC: "A significant payment due into my account has gone missing. It has been confirmed as sent but not received."

Others took to Twitter to complain with one claiming to have lost £4,800 and another saying he needed cash to buy food.

Skip Twitter post by @SELLOUTSYNC Has cost me £4800 in missed profit today and counting. How quickly will Barclays compensate me as cannot even register a complaint over the phone or via internet right now? A very unhappy and frustrated customer for more than 15 years! — SELL OUT SYNC (@SELLOUTSYNC) September 20, 2018 Report

The latest banking problems follow TSB's huge IT meltdown earlier this year, following a botched IT switch which saw customers locked out of their accounts.

Cashplus problems

Meanwhile customers of online challenger bank Cashplus - which targets people with poor credit histories - were unable to access their accounts, make cash withdrawals, or make or receive payments earlier this week.

The problems have prompted Nicky Morgan, chair of the Treasury Committee, to ask Richard Wagner, chief executive officer of Cashplus, for an explanation and what compensation he is paying victims of the outage.

She said: "While Cashplus may not be regulated as a bank, it claims to offer 'the UK's most seamless banking services experience'. Its customers rightly expect continuous access to their accounts, and it should be held to the same standards of operational resilience as a retail bank."