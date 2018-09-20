Image copyright French Connection

French Connection has reported a sharp drop in retail sales, amid what it called "difficult trading conditions".

Like-for-like retail sales fell 7% in the six months to 31 July, with pre-tax losses swelling to £15.1m from a deficit of £5.9m last year.

French Connection is closing shops but has had to take a £6.5m charge on some "onerous" leases it cannot leave.

New data from the Office for National Statistics showed that clothing sales fell by 1.9% between July and August.

The ONS clothing sales had declined "following a strong July, as suggested by clothing retailers".

Overall retail sales were better than expected, rising by 0.3% compared to a forecast fall of 0.2%.

'Weak trading'

Commenting on trading at French Connection, Stephen Marks, the company's founder, chairman, chief executive and the largest shareholder, said: "The period as a whole saw weak trading, with the early and later parts affected by unseasonal weather and trading conditions overall being difficult throughout."

The slump in like-for-like retail sales for the six months to 31 July has accelerated when compared to French Connection's first half of last year when they fell by 4.1%.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Clothing sales have slowed between July and August

The company has been closing stores and is shutting eight stores over the course of this financial year.

However, it warned it was unable to off-load other loss-making shops because of existing contracts it is unable to exit.

As a result, French Connection has taken a £6.5m hit for onerous lease costs in the six months.

It also said it had taken a £800,000 bad debt provision following the collapse of House of Fraser where French Connection had concessions.

House of Fraser was rescued by Sports Direct-owner Mike Ashley in August. Sports Direct is the second largest shareholder in French Connection with a 26.1% stake.

Profit target

French Connection sold its Toast brand in April for £11.7m, however that gain was offset by the onerous lease costs as well as bad debt charges such as the one against House of Fraser.

The wholesale division had a stronger first half, with total revenue up 6.2% at £30.8m which Mr Marks said "has been driven particularly by those customers in the UK and Europe who have significant online businesses as well as with department stores in the USA".

Total sales for the six months fell by 2.4% to £58.1m.

Mr Marks said: "The order books we have provide a clear outlook for the second half of the year in wholesale although retail continues to be challenging.

"We remain on target to return the business to profitability this year and we will be doing everything we can to ensure that happens."

French Connection's share price fell by 6.59% to 46.8p in early trading.