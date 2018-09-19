Retailer Orla Kiely ceases trading

Image copyright Orla Kiely Image caption Orla Kiely has ceased trading

British handbag and homeware retailer Orla Kiely has announced that it is closing its stores and website.

Orla Kiely ceased to trade as of 17 September as its parent company, Kiely Rowan, has gone into administration.

The retailer's stores in London's King's Road and Seven Dials, and Kildare in Ireland, have closed.

However, Orla Kiely Home and Design-branded accessories and homeware will continue to be sold through distribution partners.

"Thank you for embracing our brand and designs throughout the years and for your ongoing support," said the brand, which is known for its vintage 1970s-inspired prints.

David Ruben & Partners have been appointed as administrators.