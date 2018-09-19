Image copyright Getty Images

The £15bn merger between supermarkets Sainsbury's and Asda is to be subjected to an in-depth competition investigation, it has been announced.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the tie-up "raises sufficient concerns to be referred for a more in-depth review".

The CMA had taken an initial review of the deal which was announced in April.

The supermarkets have said that grocery prices will fall in both chains as a result of the merger.

But the CMA said: "The companies are two of the largest grocery retailers in the UK and their stores overlap in hundreds of local areas, where shoppers could face higher prices or worse quality of service."

The competition body said it would also look at issues relating to fuel, general merchandise such as clothing and what it describes as "increased buyer power over suppliers".

It has been calculated that the deal between the UK's second and third-largest supermarkets would create a business that would take nearly £1 of every £3 spent on groceries.

Analysis by retail property experts Maximise UK has estimated that the CMA will recommend that 6%, or 73, of the combined group's supermarkets should be sold off. Others have speculated that up to 300 sites could have to be divested.

Under the terms of the deal, US retail giant Walmart, which has owned Asda since 1999, will retain 42% of the combined business.