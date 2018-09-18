Tesla shares hit by criminal probe report

Image copyright Reuters

Tesla shares have fallen after a report that the electric car-maker is facing a criminal probe.

Bloomberg reported that the US Justice Department has opened a fraud inquiry triggered by Mr Musk's tweets about de-listing the company

Mr Musk said he had "funding secured" to take the company private, but later dropped the plan.

The firm's shares fell by more than 4% after the report, which cited confidential sources.

Tesla was already facing a civil investigation from financial regulators at the US Securities and Exchange Commission which is looking into whether Mr Musk's tweet broke securities laws.

Mr Musk startled the financial world in August when he announced on Twitter that he was considering taking the company private, sending the shares surging temporarily.

He subsequently backed away from the plan, but the episode sparked questions about Mr Musk's erratic leadership.

In August he told the New York Times that he worked "120-hour weeks" and took sedatives, while earlier this month he smoked marijuana live on the web during a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan.

On Monday, a British cave diver filed a lawsuit suing Mr Musk for defamation after his repeated claims the diver is a child abuser.

Mr Musk is under pressure to improve the performance of the electric car-maker, which has struggled to increase production of its latest car, repeatedly missing its own targets.