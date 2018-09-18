Mini plant to close for a month post-Brexit
- 18 September 2018
The Mini factory in Oxford will shut down for a month after Brexit at the end of March to minimise the risk of no deal disruption.
Owner BMW said its summer maintenance shutdown had been brought forward to 1 April to reduce any "possible short-term parts-supply disruption".
"While we believe this worst case scenario is an unlikely outcome, we have to plan for it," BMW said.
The German firm said it was "committed to our operations in Britain".