Image copyright Getty Images Image caption FDA Chief Scott Gottlieb has warned of a crackdown on e-cigarette companies

The US Food and Drug Administration is considering banning the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes, citing an "epidemic" of use among teens.

The proposal, announced on Wednesday, is part of a broader effort to curb teen use of the nicotine devices.

FDA chief Scott Gottlieb said: "The disturbing and accelerating trajectory of use we're seeing in youth, and the resulting path to addiction, must end."

The toughened approach comes after firms ignored prior concerns, he added.

"I've been warning the e-cigarette industry for more than a year that they needed to do much more to stem the youth trends," he said.

"In my view, they treated these issues like a public relations challenge rather than seriously considering their legal obligations, the public health mandate, and the existential threat to these products.

"Well, I'm here to tell them that this prior approach is over."