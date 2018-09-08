London

Mother and child survive Tube track fall

  • 8 September 2018
A mother and child who accidentally fell onto a Tube track moments before a train arrived have escaped unhurt by moving into a pit under the track.

Police said the woman was pushing a buggy along a platform at Baker Street station in London on Friday night as she checked the arrivals board.

But she distractedly veered too close to the edge, and fell down.

The father jumped down to help and the three of them moved into a pit beneath the track as a train passed over them.

None of them was seriously hurt but they were taken to hospital for checks, British Transport Police said.

