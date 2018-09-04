Image copyright Reuters

TSB chief Paul Pester is to step down after seven years in charge, in the wake of a major IT failure at the bank.

In April this year, customers were left without access to online banking services for several weeks when an attempt to move data to a new computer system went wrong.

The bank is still struggling to get its IT systems to work properly.

On Monday, it apologised to customers who faced disruption to their online and mobile banking over the weekend.

Following Mr Pester's departure, TSB chairman Richard Meddings will take on the role of executive chairman until a new chief executive is appointed.