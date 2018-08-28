House of Fraser attacks 'greedy' landlords

Image copyright EPA

House of Fraser has criticised "greedy landlords" that are resisting new owner Mike Ashley's attempts to cut rents on the store chain's 59 outlets.

Earlier this month the Sports Direct owner bought the retailer for £90m after it collapsed into administration.

It has been seeking to cut rents in an attempt to prevent stores from closing.

About seven stores have been saved so far including Plymouth, Darlington and Middlesbrough, as well as its flagship store on London's Oxford Street.

Mr Ashley's firm warned landlords that "time is running out" to keep stores open

"Some landlords are being very collaborative in order to give us a chance at turning the business around, giving House of Fraser a lifeline and saving hundreds of jobs," a spokesman said.

"However, some greedy landlords would rather see the stores close than help save the jobs of hundreds of people.

"We will continue to try and convince these landlords but ultimately time is running out. Some closures will be announced."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mike Ashley bought House of Fraser for £90m

Some landlords are reluctant to agree to rent reductions of the scale demanded by Sports Direct.

Sports Direct needs to slash costs if the loss-making department store chain is to remain viable and continue trading.

Mr Ashley vowed to save about 47 House of Fraser stores after buying the chain, which he aims to make "the Harrods of the high street".

"We will do our best to keep as many stores open as possible," he said.

Other House of Fraser stores the new owner says will remain open are Telford, Aylesbury and Carlisle.