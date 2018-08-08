Tesla board mulls plan to go private

Image copyright Getty Images

Tesla's board has confirmed that it will consider the proposal by chief executive Elon Musk to take it private.

A statement was issued by six members of the electric carmaker's board after Mr Musk tweeted to say he had the funding to de-list the company.

The board had "met several times over the last week" to discuss going private, the statement said.

They said this "included discussion as to how being private could better serve Tesla's long-term interests".

Mr Musk said in his tweet on Tuesday that shareholders would be offered $420 (£326) per share, valuing the business at more than $70bn.

This would make it the biggest deal of its kind, surpassing the purchase of utility TXU Corp in 2007 for $44bn by a consortium.

The brief statement by six of the nine board directors said that the discussions about taking the company private had also "addressed the funding for this to occur".

Mr Musk had "opened a discussion with the board" last week, the six directors said. They did not include Mr Musk, his brother Kimbal Musk, and Steve Jurvetson, a venture capitalist.