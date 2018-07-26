Image copyright Getty Images

Amazon hit $52.89bn (£40.3bn) in sales in the most recent quarter, rising 39% from the same period a year ago.

But the e-commerce giant warned investors that growth could slow in coming months.

Despite the caution, the firm's shares jumped more than 2% in after-hours trade as investors responded to strong profit growth.

Amazon said profits rose to $2.53bn in the three months to the end of June - more than 12 times last year's rise.

The gains were driven in part by strong sales at the firm's profitable cloud services division, Amazon Web Services, which were up nearly 50% year-on-year to $6.1bn.

Retail sales in North America were also healthy, rising about 44% to almost $32.2bn.

Amazon told investors that it expects third quarter sales in the range of $54bn- $57.5bn, growth of 23% to 31%.