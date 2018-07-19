Farnborough Airshow in pictures

  • 19 July 2018

Farnborough Airshow in pictures: The big, the fast, the noisy.

  • A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom Getty Images

    The eyes have it: A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom

  • A USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet takes part in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow Getty Images

    A US F-16 Falcon fighter jet takes part in a flying display

  • Aston Martin concept AFP

    James Bond would be pleased: Aston Martin has joined with Rolls-Royce and Cranfield University to build a "sports car of the skies"

  • A British Royal Air Force (RAF) Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II (R) and a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft perform a fly-past Getty Images

    A Royal Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II (right) and Eurofighter Typhoon perform a fly-past

  • Theresa May AFP

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May opened the show - and promised more money and research for the aerospace industry

  • US Army Apache Helicopter Crew Getty Images

    The US defence industry had a big presence at Farnborough, including this heavily armed Apache helicopter

  • A400M Getty Images

    A British Royal Air Force Airbus A400M comes in to land

  • Embraer E190-E2 AFP

    The E190-E2 from Brazil's Embraer certainly stood out

  • A visitor takes a selfie photograph in front of a Boeing F15E MultiRoll fighter aircraft AFP

    Who wouldn't want a selfie with a Boeing F15E MultiRoll fighter aircraft?

  • Red Arrows Getty Images

    The Red Arrows perform a fly-past with a Spitfire at the start of the show

  • A general view of the outdoor display ground EPA

    Military aircraft were side-by-side with some of the world's biggest passenger planes

  • Tempest fighter jet Reuters

    A model of the UK's proposed new jet fighter, Tempest, was unveiled

  • spectators relax in deckchairs AFP

    It hasn't rained all week - which is unusual for a Farnborough show