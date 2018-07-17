The latest Poundworld store closures

Poundworld plans to close a further 40 stores, affecting 531 jobs.

Here is a list of the locations of each store and the number of staff affected:

Location and total headcount

Aberdeen - 14

Ashton Under Lyne - 16

Bangor - 10

Belfast - 15

Blackwood - 12

Bury - 15

Castleford - 14

Chatham - 13

Crystal Peaks - 12

Doncaster - 9

Dunfermline - 13

East Kilbride - 16

Edmonton - 9

Guiseley - 14

Hull - 13

Irvine (Rivergate shopping centre) - 13

Irvine (Riverway retail park) - 12

Kettering BB - 20

Middlesbrough - 10

Newbury - 11

Newcastle - 13

Newport - 11

Newtownards - 18

Perth - 8

Peterlee - 11

Plymouth - 18

Preston - 18

Queensferry - 8

Redcar - 11

Robroyston - 11

Rochdale - 16

Rotherham Parkgate - 9

Southend - 13

Southport - 13

St Helens - 15

Sutton - 13

Swindon - 27

Tottenham - 14

West Bromwich - 13

Wigan - 10