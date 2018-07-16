Image copyright Amazon screenshot

US shoppers are struggling to access Amazon's website as one of its biggest annual sales, Prime Day, gets underway.

Some reported the e-commerce platform had crashed, showing them only an error message that read: "sorry, something went wrong on our end".

According to the website DownDetector.com, which tracks web outages, the site has not been working properly since 3:04 pm eastern time.

The 36-hour sale began in the US at 3pm Monday.

In a tweet the Amazon said it was working to resolve the issues and many were "shopping successfully".

According to reports, users have experienced errors on both the desktop site and the mobile app.

Some saw an error page featuring the "dogs of Amazon" and were unable to enter the site, while others were unable to enter specific product pages.

Some were unable to checkout, while others reported that the "deals" page and "Shop all deals" button had disappeared from the site.

Many shoppers reacted with irritation on Twitter.

Thanks @amazon I only waited all day for your site to crash LITERALLY one minute after the Prime Deals started. Can't get it to load on the app or my computer. 🙃 — Deana Swift (@DeanaD11) July 16, 2018

According to DownDetector, most of the issues are centred on the US . However, it also reported some issues in Europe, South America, Russia and Asia.

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 and by 2017 it was its second biggest shopping day, topped only by Cyber Monday.