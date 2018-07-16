Business

Uber probed over gender discrimination

Ride hailing firm Uber is being investigated by US authorities over a complaint about gender discrimination, the BBC understands.

As first reported in the Wall Street Journal, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission began investigating the firm in August 2017.

Investigators have been interviewing former and current Uber employees and seeking documents from the firm.

Uber told the BBC it was "continually improving" in terms of diversity.

