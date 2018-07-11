US fires next shot in China trade war

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Neither the US nor China has shown willingness to back down in a trade fight

The US has ramped up its trade war with China, listing $200bn (£150bn) worth of additional products it plans to place tariffs on as soon as September.

The move comes just days after the US and China imposed tit-for-tat tariffs of $34bn on each other's goods.

President Donald Trump last month threatened additional tariffs against China if it retaliated.

The list includes agricultural products, minerals and consumer goods such as handbags, among other items.

The public will have until the end of August to comment on the list before the new tariffs - to be imposed at 10% - come into effect.

The White House says the tariffs are a response to unfair trade practices by China.

The US wants China to stop practices that allegedly encourage transfer of intellectual property - design and product ideas - to Chinese companies, such as requirements that foreign firms share ownership with local partners to access the Chinese market.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said there was "no justification" for China's retaliation.

"As in the past, the United States is willing to engage in efforts that could lead to a resolution of our concerns about China's unfair trade practices and to China opening its market to US goods and services," he said.

"In the meantime, we will remain vigilant in defending the ability of our workers and businesses to compete on a fair and reciprocal basis."