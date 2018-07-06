US jobs growth stronger than expected

Image copyright Getty Images

US employers added a higher-than-expected 213,000 jobs last month, extending the US economy's long-running growth streak.

The manufacturing sector helped power the gains, adding 36,000 jobs, but the retail sector shed 22,000 positions.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4% from 3.8%, as the strong labour market encouraged more people to look for work.

However, the annual increase in average hourly earnings was unchanged at 2.7%.

The job growth shows the labour market shrugging off worries about a slowdown triggered by trade fights or rising borrowing costs.

The monthly Labor Department report also revised up figures for April and May, reporting that 37,000 more jobs were created in these months than previously estimated.