Losses at online estate agency Purplebricks have swelled over the past year following expansion overseas.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of £26.1m for the year to April, up from a loss of £6m last year.

Purplebricks launched its business in the US last September after it expanded into Australia in 2016, and has since moved into the Canadian market.

The company reported operating losses in both the US and Australia, with only the UK reporting a profit.

Purplebricks' share price fell 4.7% to 303.65p in early trading.