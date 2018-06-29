Image copyright Getty Images

Accountancy giant PwC is doing away with landlines at office desks, with all staff expected to only use mobiles by the end of the summer.

The company, which has 24 offices in the UK employing about 18,000 staff, said the switch to mobiles would be "more efficient".

A few landlines will remain for security to use, and in rooms used for client meetings and at reception.

Meeting rooms will use new conferencing technology that can connect to mobiles.

"We already equip all of our people with a mobile phone, and many had already moved away from using their landlines," a spokesman for PwC said.

"With landline usage falling rapidly, we believe that a more mobile-focused policy is a more efficient way of working."

Landline use by business has seen a steep decline in recent years.

In 2010, businesses in the UK had more than 10 million landline numbers. However, that number had fallen 35% to just 6.4 million by the end of last year.

The number of time businesses spent talking on landlines has dropped even more dramatically.

In 2010, businesses logged almost 38 million minutes of calls, but that has halved to 18.8 million in 2017.