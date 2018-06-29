Made in China: How China aims to be known for quality
Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent @BBCKarishma on Twitter
- 29 June 2018
The "Made in China 2025" label has until now been taken to mean fast and cheap.
But Beijing wants to raise its game, pushing Chinese products to the forefront when it comes to technology, design and quality.
How will they do that and why is the US worried? I explain more in the above video.
Camera: Muhammad Fahmi bin Jamal. Edited by Muhammad Fahmi bin Jamal and Christine Hah