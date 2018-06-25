Image copyright Reuters

Maplin, the 200-store electronics retailer has closed its last branch, the BBC understands.

The company, which was one of the UK's biggest electronics retailers, collapsed into administration in February after talks with buyers failed to secure a sale.

Maplin employed 2,300 staff.

The administrators, PWC, would not comment on the update. Efforts to sell remaining assets, such as its IP address and brand name, are continuing.

The business was hit by a slump in the pound after the Brexit vote, weak consumer confidence.

A series of High Street chains have closed down or have gone into administration this year.

Struggling stores include Mothercare, Poundworld and House of Fraser. Many restaurant chains, too, are struggling to stay afloat.

Maplin began as a mail-order business in 1972, providing electronic components to hobbyists.

It opened its first shop in Westcliff-on-Sea in Essex in 1976.

After changing hands several times, the chain's final owners were Rutland Partners.