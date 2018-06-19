Business

E.On announces 4.8% dual fuel price rise

Gas hob

Energy giant E.On has said its prices will rise by 4.8% for those customers who take both gas and electricity, starting on 16 August.

Customers will face an average annual price rise of £55.

E.On chief Michael Lewis said: "A number of costs have risen quite sharply and we've experienced a hike in the price we have to pay for the energy our customers need."