Kellogg Company is voluntarily recalling 1.1 million Honey Smacks packets across more than 30 US states over concerns about potential salmonella contamination.

The company launched an investigation after being alerted by US authorities.

Salmonella can cause serious illness or even death in rare cases.

Media reports quoted US authorities as saying preliminary evidence had linked the product to more than 60 cases of salmonella.

The voluntary recalls involves the 15.3 ounce and 23 ounce boxes of Honey Smacks cereal with best before dates of between 14 June 2018 and 14 June 2019, Kellogg's said in a statement.

The company told the BBC the product also had a limited distribution in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands.

No other Kellogg products are affected by the recall.

The company began its investigation with the third-party manufacturer that produces Honey Smacks immediately after being contacted by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Kellogg's said.

According to the CDC, the consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can produce serious and potentially fatal infections in people with weakened immune systems and can last up to seven days.