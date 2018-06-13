Federal Reserve raises interest rates

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is presiding over a sea change in US policy

The US Federal Reserve has voted to raise the target for its benchmark interest rate by 0.25%, citing solid economic expansion and job gains.

The widely-anticipated decision will lift the target for the central bank's benchmark rate to 1.75%-2%, the highest level since 2008.

It is the seventh time the bank has raised rates since 2015.

A majority of Fed officials also said they expect two more rate rises this year, more than previously forecast.

The Fed announced the rate rise at the close of a two-day meeting in Washington.

The decision to raise rates comes as the US unemployment rate hovers at 3.8% - the lowest rate in nearly two decades - and inflation shows signs of starting to pick up.

The US consumer price index, one official measure of inflation, increased 2.8% over the year to May driven by rising petrol costs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said this week. Excluding energy and food, the index is up 2.2%.

The Fed, which has set a 2% target for inflation, prefers to measure inflation using consumer spending figures.

By that indicator, inflation rose 2% in April or 1.8% if energy and goods are excluded.

Fed officials said further gradual increases in the rate will be consistent with "sustained economic activity" and inflation near its 2% target.